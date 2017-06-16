The Velvet Underground and Nico gets 50th anniversary reissue on bubblegum pink vinyl

By , Jun 16 2017

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

One of the best albums ever made.

The Velvet Underground and Nico is to be reissued on bubblegum pink vinyl to mark 50 years since the game-changing album’s original release.

Limited to just 1000 copies, the edition features Andy Warhol’s unmistakable “banana cover” with peelable banana sticker and reproduces both the gatefold format and “torso” photo of the original, where Lou Reed’s face was superimposed over the torso of Warhol’s associate Eric Emerson.

Having appeared on early pressings, the photo was subsequently removed when Emerson threatened legal action. There is also an additional insert featuring vintage images and new liner notes by co-founder John Cale and Richie Unterberger, author of the book White Light/White Heat: The Velvet Underground Day-By-Day.

Only available through uDiscover, the edition is released on June 30. Pre-order your copy now.

Read next: 30 incredible albums turning 20 years old in 2017

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

John Cale to perform The Velvet Underground & Nico in full in Liverpool and New York

Oct 25 2016

John Cale to perform The Velvet Underground & Nico in full
John Cale performs The Velvet Underground & Nico with Animal Collective, Mark Lanegan and more

Apr 4 2016

Watch John Cale perform The Velvet Underground & Nico with...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+