The Velvet Underground and Nico gets 50th anniversary reissue on bubblegum pink vinyl

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

One of the best albums ever made.



The Velvet Underground and Nico is to be reissued on bubblegum pink vinyl to mark 50 years since the game-changing album’s original release.

Limited to just 1000 copies, the edition features Andy Warhol’s unmistakable “banana cover” with peelable banana sticker and reproduces both the gatefold format and “torso” photo of the original, where Lou Reed’s face was superimposed over the torso of Warhol’s associate Eric Emerson.

Having appeared on early pressings, the photo was subsequently removed when Emerson threatened legal action. There is also an additional insert featuring vintage images and new liner notes by co-founder John Cale and Richie Unterberger, author of the book White Light/White Heat: The Velvet Underground Day-By-Day.

the edition is released on June 30.

