Jay Z to bail dads out of jail this Father’s Day

Jay Z has announced via TIME Magazine that, in honor of this year’s Father’s Day, he is donating to organizations that will assist in paying for bail bonds for dads so they can be out of jail in time to celebrate Father’s Day in the US this Sunday.

“Last month for Mother’s Day, organizations like Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change did a major fundraising drive to bail out 100 mothers for Mother’s Day,” he writes. “This Father’s Day, I’m supporting those same organizations to bail out fathers who can’t afford the due process our democracy promises.”

While Jay was working on docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story, he says he “became obsessed with the injustice of the profitable bail bond industry.” He writes: “If you’re from neighborhoods like the Brooklyn one I grew up in, if you’re unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can’t afford bail.

“Millions of people are separated from their families for months at a time — not because they are convicted of committing a crime, but because they are accused of committing a crime… When black and brown people are over-policed and arrested and accused of crimes at higher rates than others, and then forced to pay for their freedom before they ever see trial, big bail companies prosper. This pre-incarceration conundrum is devastating to families.”

Jay Z and his wife, superstar Beyoncé, are expecting twins any day now. (Although there have been many rumors Bey went into labor this week, nothing has been confirmed.) Yesterday, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the first rapper to ever receive this distinction and in celebration he listed all of his favorite rappers, including Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte and Foxy Brown.

