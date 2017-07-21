The US artist was found dead on Thursday.

Artists including Rihanna, Nile Rodgers and Killer Mike have paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, whose death at the age of 41 was was announced yesterday (July 20).

The singer had reportedly hanged himself and was discovered early Thursday morning by his wife at their home in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Bennington’s debut album with Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory, was released in 2000 and sold 10 million copies, kickstarting the band’s path to fame. Linkin Park went on to win two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, four MTV VMA Awards among many more accolades.

The nu-metal innovators collaborated with a variety of artists from outside of the rock world, including a recent track with Stormzy called ‘Good Goodbye’ and a 2004 collaborative EP with Jay-Z titled Collision Course.

Stormzy was among the artists paying tribute to Bennington on social media, with El-P, Chance the Rapper, Pusha T and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich also offering their condolences.

Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda has also posted in tribute: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he writes. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

See a selection of tributes below.

We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones. — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) July 20, 2017

Rest in perfect peace my brother…Chester the legend. Thank you for inspiring me. Prayers up for your loved ones and family ❤️🌹💔 pic.twitter.com/XBu08izrxg — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 21, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWx1hCWDYZX/

RIP Chester. Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences to your children and family from my family. Love and Respect always. Rest easy beloved human being. A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened… pic.twitter.com/cVtNEzrjHD — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) July 20, 2017

rest in peace Chester Bennington. — el-p (@therealelp) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness… #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." – Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017