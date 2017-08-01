Watch the magical new video for SZA’s ‘Supermodel’

The track is taken from recent album Ctrl.

SZA has shared the new video for ‘Supermodel’.

The clip was once again directed by visionary Nabil, who worked his magic on the TDE artist’s ‘Love Galore’ video featuring Travis Scott. Nabil also had a hand in creating Kendrick Lamar’s incredible ‘DNA.’ video co-starring Don Cheadle.

In the clip for ‘Supermodel’, SZA can be seen strutting through a magical forest and a school playground taunted by her ex, before exacting her revenge with the help of some cute fairy children and a bunch of firecrackers. Watch the full video via Apple Music.

‘Supermodel’, which is SZA’s favorite track on the album, follows the video for ‘Drew Barrymore’, which features a cameo from the actual Drew Barrymore.

