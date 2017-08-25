Wu-Tang Clan return for new single ‘People Say’ featuring Redman

A welcome return.

Wu-Tang Clan have released a new single titled ‘People Say’.

The track was produced by RZA and includes Wu members Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Masta Kill, as well as a guest appearance by Redman.

The track follows ‘Don’t Stop’, a recent one-off single for the HBO comedy Silicon Valley. Beyond that it breaks a long silence for the group whose last widely released album A Better Tomorrow came in 2014.

In recent years, Wu-Tang Clan focused on their one-of-a-kind album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, but we all know how that worked out.

Last year, Ghostface Killah revealed that he will take the lead from RZA for the group’s next album. Though he wasn’t sure when it would come together.

“RZA put the ball in my hand. He said ‘Yo, I want you to do it,’ and I been wanting to do it, and that’s a big test for me right there,” he said at the time.

UPDATE: The track is from a new RZA solo album titled Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues.

The album was executive produced by RZA, “crafted by” DJ Mathematics and including the members of Wu-Tang. It’s due October 13 on 36 Chambers Alc.