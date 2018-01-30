The Manchester music festival returns this summer.

Parklife Festival has unveiled the lineup of its 2018 edition which returns this June and features N.E.R.D, Lorde, J Hus, Nina Kraviz and many more. Watch a trailer below.

In addition to Pharrell’s recently revived rap group, headliners include The xx, Liam Gallagher and Skepta. Below the headlining slots are some other major names including Kelela, Jamie xx, Jessie Ware, Justice, Sampha and Vince Staples.

Meanwhile on the clubbier side of things, the line up features The Black Madonna, Bicep, Midland, Peggy Gou, Shanti Celeste, Honey Dijon and TQD (the trio of DJ Q, Flava D and Royal T.)

Parklife takes place June 9-10 at Manchester’s Heaton Park. Get tickets here and take a look at the full lineup poster below.