Behringer planning budget range of sub-$100 Eurorack modules

And Behringer wants to know what modules you’d like it to make.

Behringer is planning to release a range of budget Eurorack modules with a target price between $49 and $99. Company founder Uli Behringer made the announcement in a forum post, where he also shared several concept images that appear to be based on Roland’s classic System 100m.

“Many of you have now requested for us to build individual Eurorack modules, powered Eurorack cases and especially bring back some of the legacy modular systems,” Behringer said.

“The goal would be to build a wide range of modules and – as usual – at very affordable prices (target prices US$ 49-99) which would allow us to open this market and get as many people as possible into synths and making music.”

He also invited potential buyers to share their opinions on what kind of modules they’d like to see Behringer make. The questions indicate that the company is willing to create original designs and clones of “legacy modular systems”, with one person suggesting a replica of Moog’s Model 15 modular.

Behringer has been experimenting extensively with the Eurorack format. Last year it courted controversy with a $299 modular version of Moog’s classic Model D synthesizer and this year introduced its own original semi-modular synth, the Neutron.

The company is also planning clones of the Sequential Circuits Pro-One, Oberheim OB-Xa and Roland VP-330, but there’s no guarantee those, or its concept Eurorack modules will come to market. Last year the company accidentally leaked details of other possible clones and said they didn’t necessarily intend to “officially develop or deliver” those products in the future.

