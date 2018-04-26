Junglepussy announces new album JP3

She’s also starring in the SXSW hit film Support The Girls.

New York rapper Junglepussy has announced her new album JP3. Today you can hear the first single ‘Trader Joe’.

The album features previous singles including ‘Sate Of The Union’ and ‘Showers’ and features guest appearances from Gangsta Boo, Wiki, Rico Love and Quiñ.

You can also look for the rapper later this year in Support The Girls, the upcoming film from Computer Chess-director Andrew Bujalski. The film, which follows a staff of waitresses at a sexist Hooters-inspired sports bar, premiered last month at SXSW to rave reviews.

Look for JP3 May 11 and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘State of the Union’

02. ‘Get Down [Feat. Rico Love]’

03. ‘Long Way Home [Feat. Gangsta Boo]’

04. ‘I Just Want It’

05. ‘I’m in Love’

06. ‘Ocean Floor [Feat. Wiki]’

07. ‘Ready 2 Ride [Feat. Quiñ]’

08. ‘All of You’

09. ‘Trader Joe’

10. ‘Showers’

