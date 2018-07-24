FACT mix 663: Space Afrika

Manchester’s Space Afrika weave together hazy ambience and dense, dubby drones.

School friends Josh Reidy and Joshua Inyang had already developed a hunger for abstract dubwise soundscapes before they’d even considered music production. Voracious music fans with an encyclopedic knowledge of dub techno and experimental electronic music, they eventually took the leap in 2014, releasing the low-key Above The Concrete / Below The Concrete cassette on Where To Now?.

Since then, Reidy and Inyang have refined their sound to absorb and transcend their influences. While early sides demonstrated Space Afrika’s ability to mirror the textured dub techno of Deepchord and Vladislav Delay, this year’s Somewhere Decent To Live fused this sound with the hardcore continuum’s soggy entrails, suffocating everything in smokey ambience.

Space Afrika’s FACT mix shouldn’t surprise anyone used to tuning into the duo’s monthly NTS show. It’s a grab-bag of bassy ambient delights, featuring cuts from the Kanye-approved Kareem Lofty, FACT favorites Paper Dollhouse, Japanese minimal master Ryoji Ikeda, dub techno futurists Second Woman and more.

Space Afrika will be performing on Saturday July 28 at Manchester’s The White Hotel alongside sferic’s Will Boyd, uon, Phil Struck and Huerco S.

Tracklist:

Pola – ‘abeille’

Kareem Lotfy – ‘Equilibrium’

Brett Naucke – ‘Dying Season 93’’

Félicia Atkinson – ‘Valis’

Andrew Pekler – ‘Themes From Tristes Tropiques’ / ‘Avian Modulations’ / ‘Life In The Canop’

Anna Caragnano & Donato Dozzy – ‘Parola’

Paper Dollhouse – ‘Gorse’

Sam Haar – ‘Euso’

Vladislav Delay – ‘Naima’

Ryoji Ikeda – ‘Date.vortex’

Ryoji Ikeda – ‘Data.flex’

Yosuke Tokunaga – ‘Resin’

Evan Caminiti – ‘Mutations’

Oren Ambarchi, Kassel Jaeger, James Rushford – ‘Face’

William Selman – ‘Thick Description’ (rrao & Clay Wilson Remix)

Second Woman – ‘400425cc2’

