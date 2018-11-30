Listen to the three new tracks below.
Montreal producer Kaytranada has released a new EP, Nothin Like U / Chances, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Shay Lia.
Side A includes the thumping R&B cut ‘Nothin Like U’, with the Shay Lia-featuring ‘Chances’ and amorous instrumental ‘It Was Meant 2 B’ appearing on the flip.
The EP follows the producer’s split EP with Robert Glasper, The ArtScience Remixes, which was released earlier this year.
Nothin Like U / Chances is out now. Check out the album art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
A1. ‘Nothin Like U'[Feat. Ty Dolla $ign]
A2. ‘Nothin Like U (Instrumental)’
B1. ‘Chances’ [Feat. Shay Lia]
B2. ‘Chances (Instrumental)’
B3. ‘It Was Meant 2 Be’
