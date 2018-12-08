A Stranger Things video game is coming

The retro-style 16-bit game will follow the events of season three.

A video game based on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things is currently in the works.

As Variety reports, Stranger Things: The Game was announced by the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, at the Game Awards last week. It is described in a press release as an “action adventure RPG that pays homage to the 16-bit era” and will follow the events of season three.

The co-op game is being developed with Bonus XP and will reportedly be available on XboxOne, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Mac, PC and mobile devices.

No release date has been announced as yet, but it’s set to arrive sometime next year. Watch a trailer for the game below.

