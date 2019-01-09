Technics’ new SL-1200 turntable will reportedly cost $1,200

Ouch.

The new Technics SL-1200 MK7 turntable – its first aimed specifically at DJs since 2007 – will cost $1,200 and arrive in May, according to What Hi-Fi.

The price is expected to translate to £899 in the UK and €1,000 in Europe (where it’s called the SL-1210 MK7), which means any DJ looking to pick up two turntables should expect to pay $2,400, £1,798 or €2,000 for a pair.

The price isn’t near as bad as the $3,800 you’ll have to pay for 2016’s SL-1200G model or even 2017’s $1,699 SL-1200GR, but it’s still far more expensive than most bedroom DJs will be willing to pay for a set of turntables.

For comparison, Numark’s own budget-conscious Technics rival, the NTX1000, costs $399 per turntable, while Pioneer’s PLX-1000 can be picked up for $699. Of course, Technics turntables are traditionally built to last, so for some, $1,200 is likely to be a small price to pay for a pristine set of SL-1200s. [via The Vinyl Factory]

