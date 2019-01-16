The Cinematic Orchestra announce new studio album To Believe

Hear its first single featuring Roots Manuva.

The Cinematic Orchestra have returned with their first studio album in 12 years, To Believe, out this March via Ninja Tune.

To Believe follows the surprise release of the first single ‘A Caged Bird/Imitation Of Life’, on limited 12″.

Its seven tracks fuse jazz influences with orchestral electronics a la Ólafur Arnalds and Floating Points, shares Ninja Tune.

Alongside Roots Manuva, the album includes cameos by Moses Sumney, Tawaih, Grey Reverend and Heidi Vogel.

Pre-order a copy of the album here ahead of its March 15 release, listen to ‘A Caged Bird/Imitation Of Life’ and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist

01. ‘To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney)’

02. ‘A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva)’

03. ‘Lessons’

04. ‘Wait for Now/Leave The World (feat. Tawiah)’

05. ‘The Workers of Art’

06. ‘Zero One/This Fantasy (feat. Grey Reverend)’

07. ‘A Promise (feat. Heidi Vogel)’

