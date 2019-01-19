New Wu-Tang Clan docuseries coming this year

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men features interviews with the group’s nine remaining members.

A new Wu-Tang Clan docuseries is set to air later this year.

Directed by Mass Appeal’s Sacha Jenkins, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men explores the legendary rap group’s groundbreaking career. It features interviews with each of its nine living members, alongside never-before-seen archival footage and performances.

The first two episodes will premiere at Sundance on January 28. The full four-part series is due to air on Showtime this spring.

This new series follows 2018’s documentary For The Children: Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which features appearances from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and Joey Bada$$.

