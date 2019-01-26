British Murder Boys unveil new Fire In The Still Air full-length

The legendary techno duo’s first release in four years.

British Murder Boys have shared a new full-length CD release, Fire In The Still Air.

According to Boomkat, the releases contains versions of BMB classics like Don’t Give Way To Fear’, ‘Hate Is Such a Strong Word,’ and ‘As Above So Below’. It comes packaged in a deluxe six-panel gatefold digifile.

This is first the release for the legendary techno vets Anthony ‘Surgeon’ Child and Karl ‘Regis’ O’Connor since their 2015 retrospective compilation, Recordings / Live in Tokyo.

Preview Fire In The Still Air and pick up a copy via Boomkat.

