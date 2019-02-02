Julia Holter scores new UK TV show Pure

Pure is a comedy drama series about a woman who is “plagued by disturbing sexual thoughts”.

Julia Holter has scored the soundtrack to new British TV series Pure.

The show, which premiered on the UK’s Channel 4 earlier this week, is a “comedy drama series about 24-year-old Marnie who is plagued by disturbing sexual thoughts,” according to the channel. Tweeting about the show, Holter called it “a wild, moving story” with “incredible actors”.

There are six 45-minute episodes currently streaming on the Channel 4 website. Watch a trailer for Pure below.

In 2016, Holter contributed original music to the 2016 boxing movie Bleed for This.

Last year saw the release of her fifth album, Aviary, via Domino Recordings.

