Watch Solange’s When I Get Home film

“A Texas Film”.

Solange has released a companion film to accompany her new album, When I Get Home.

Directed and edited by Solange, the 33-minute film is described as “an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us verses leave behind in our evolution?” The Houston-born artist “returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this”.

Solange worked on the “Texas Film” with contributing directors Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite and Ray Tintori. There are also contributions from Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt. Watch the full film on Apple Music.

When I Get Home, the follow-up to Solange’s 2016 album, A Seat At The Table, landed on March 1. It features contributions from a variety of artists including Panda Bear, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Standing On The Corner, The-Dream, Dev Hynes, Cassie, Sampha and Pharrell.

Update, March 3: Solange will livestream a discussion with curator Antwaun Sargent, along with other When I Get Home “album experiences”, on her website at 7.45pm EST tonight (March 3).