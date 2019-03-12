“Basic Channel inspired sub sequences mixed with electro acoustic concrete dub environments.”

Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, the dark ambient dub project of Dominick Fernow and Phillipe Hallais, aka Low Jack, will release a new EP this spring.

Panama Canal Left-Hand Path is described by Fernow as “the most caustic and disturbing sessions since the cryptic early analog recordings of Folklore Venom and The Plant With Many Faces mixed with the sustained tension of Green Graves.”

<a href="http://rainforestspiritualenslavement.bandcamp.com/album/panama-canal-left-hand-path">Panama Canal Left-Hand Path by Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement</a>

The EP, which is split over four tracks and two cassettes, features “Basic Channel style sequences emphasizing bass rhythms over kicks” situated in a “rotted electro-acoustic concrete dub environment.”

Earlier this year, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement released Venus Flytrap Exotica via Low Jack’s label Editions Gravats. Fernow also collaborated with Hallais in 2018 on the Red Ants Genesis LP, which featured a remix from Equiknoxx.

Also included in a third cassette is Simulated Thunderstorm, a 90-minute continuous mixtape collecting material that was originally released in digital formats for the Hospital Productions Mexico City earthquake benefit. The tape was assembled by Low Jack and edited by Paul Corley.

Panama Canal Left-Hand Path arrives on April 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Hunting Down Individual Mosquitoes’

02. ‘Isthmus Dark Arts (Electricity Arcs Through Rain)’

03. ‘Demons Tour The Canal’

04. ‘The Mountain Didn’t Want To Be Cut And The Mountain Fought Back Part 1 (Corpses In Mudslides Still Obtain Fever)’

05. ‘The Mountain Didn’t Want To Be Cut And The Mountain Fought Back Part 2 (Fever Waits Inside The Concrete Canal Locks)’

Read next: The best ambient of 2018