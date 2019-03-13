Blawan and Pariah reunite as Karenn for Kind Of Green

The inaugural release from their new imprint, Voam.

UK techno mainstays Blawan and Pariah will reunite for their first record as Karenn in five years.

Kind Of Green is the first release from the duo’s new imprint, Voam, and is described, cryptically, as “5 slices of pudding for your pet fowl”. Listen to clips from all five tracks below.

Karenn’s last project was an untitled 12″ released on the duo’s Works The Long Nights imprint in 2014. Last year, Blawan released his excellent debut album, Wet Will Always Dry, and a collaborative EP with The Analogue Cops, HFFKEM (Hedge Fund Festivals Kill Electronic Music). Pariah also released his debut album last year, debuting on Houndstooth with ambient departure Here From Where We Are.

Kind Of Green will be available digitally and on vinyl 12″ on April 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rek’

02. ‘Kind Of Green’

03. ‘Salz’

04. ‘Newt’

05. ‘Milk’

