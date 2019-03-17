New “inclusive booking agency” Delia launches in Amsterdam

Delia aims to “empower new and independent artists to ignite the fire”.

A new artist booking agency is set to launch in Amsterdam this month.

Representing DJs and live acts globally, Delia champions “weird and wonderful electronic music” to “empower new and independent artists to ignite the fire”. Founder Sharri Morris has spent over 13 years working in the music industry and describes Delia as “an inclusive agency”.

“Dance music is a male-dominated industry, but the balance is shifting and my ultimate aim is to curate a roster which promotes inclusivity and represents some gems of the truly talented underground acts on the scene,” says Morris.

Among the first acts to sign to the Delia roster are 239EF, comprising NTS hosts Kristina (who is behind the recently-launched Optimo sub-label Weaponise Your Sound) and Chloé aka C.A.R, and south London DJ duo SOUVENIR aka Balamii Radio regulars Claire Voyant and Elle Andrews.

Other artists include Glasgow DJ Ribeka and Berlin-based Katiusha. Watch this space for more signings and check out a mix from SOUVENIR below.

Delia will christen its arrival with a party at Amsterdam’s Radio Radio venue on March 21.

