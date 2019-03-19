SØS Gunver Ryberg composes soundtrack for Danish thriller Cutterhead

The first film score from the INSIDE composer.

Danish composer and producer SØS Gunver Ryberg, best known for her BAFTA-nominated soundtrack to indie game INSIDE, will release her first OST for Rasmus Kloster Bro’s new film, Cutterhead.

The film, which follows a catastrophic accident that occurs during the construction of the new Copenhagen Metro system, won the prize for best score at the French Film Festival ‘Premiers Plans’ this year.

<a href="http://sosgunverryberg.bandcamp.com/album/cutterhead">Cutterhead by SØS Gunver Ryberg</a>

The score follows releases on Samuel Kerridge’s label Contort and Paula Temple’s Noise Manifesto imprint, as well as an appearance on Mumdance’s Shared Meanings compilation from last year.

Cutterhead OST arrives via Endless Process on March 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist, and watch a trailer for the film, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cutterhead – Heaven or Hell’

02. ‘Day after day’

03. ‘Under the surface’

04. ‘The Accident’

05. ‘Earth Pressure Balance’

06. ‘The world outside’

07. ‘Life is waiting’

08. ‘Nightmare’

09. ‘Letting down’

10. ‘Heaven and Hell’

11. ‘The Cutterhead’

12. ‘Let go’

13. ‘Never give up’

14. ‘Last glimpse’

15. ‘Oxygen’

16. ‘Cutterhead – Tearing Worlds’



