Kulør to release Forever Mix EP from Kasper Marott

Listen to the euphoric ‘Sky Dreams’ now.

Danish techno imprint Kulør will release a new EP from Kasper Marott next month.

Forever Mix is the label’s second release and features two tracks, the glittering ‘Drømme om Ø (Forever Mix ’19)’ and ‘Sky Dreams’, the producer’s own take on the trance-inflected Copenhagen fast techno showcased on the exceptional Kulør 001 compilation.

<a href="http://kulorco.bandcamp.com/album/forever-mix-ep-kul-r-002">Forever Mix EP – Kulør 002 by Kasper Marott</a>

“I’ve been eager to work with Kasper Marott for a number of years”, says label head Courtesy. “I’ve been a fan since Marott was a teenager. Across different tempos and genres, he always manages to make dance music with a singular, clear voice.”

Forever Mix arrives on May 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, featuring photography from Japanese artist Yoshinori Mizutani, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Drømme om Ø (Forever Mix ’19)’

02. ‘Sky Dreams’

