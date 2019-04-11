Powell, Prostitutes and Koehler contribute to StabUdown Recordings compilation

Tombstone Trance Vol. 1 is out on May 3.

Powell, Koehler, Samuel Kerridge and Vanity Productions are just some of the artists featured on a new compilation from StabUdown RecordingsTombstone Trance Vol. 1. 

The first compilation from the label compiles new and unreleased music from a variety of leftfield techno and experimental artists. Listen to snippets of all 15 tracks now.

StabUdown Recordings is headed up by producer James Donadio (Prostitutes, StabUdown Productions). The compilation follows the Strange Rabbits LP, which he released earlier this year under his StabUdown Productions alias.

Tombstone Trance Vol. 1 drops on April 19 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘StabUdown (IntrodUction)’
02. Piezo – ‘Sponge Effect’
03. CLAWS – ‘Scrappy Industrious FU’
04. TML – ‘Goshun’
05. Koehler – ‘Below Andromeda’
06. Kerridge – ‘Death Is Upon Us (live cut)’
07. Long Bastard – ‘Send’
08. Bad Tracking – ‘Arnos Veil’
09. Prostitutes – ‘Destiny Rush’
10. East Side Ancients – ‘New Happy Fortune’
11. Grey People – ‘Mourning Etiquette’
12. Organic Dial – ‘Absolute Other’
13. Powell – ‘Glitter Flux’
14. Vanity Productions – ‘No Peep Show Here’
15. The Rancor Index – ‘Death By Misadventure’

