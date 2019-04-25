Legowelt returns to L.I.E.S. under “Greco Roman house” alias, Gladio

By , Apr 25 2019

Means To Freedom is the producer’s first release under the cult moniker since 2007.

Legowelt, aka Dutch producer Danny Wolfers, will return to L.I.E.S. with a new album as Gladio.

The “Greco-Roman house music” moniker is just one of many aliases adopted by Wolfers. Listen to snippets of the album’s seven tracks below.

Last year the Dutch producer created his own synth, the Star Shepherd, with which he recorded Current Explorations In Star Synthesis, in collaboration with Baglover.

Means To Freedom arrives next month via L.I.E.S. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and watch a video detailing Wolfers’ production process, below.

Gladio

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Of Hyperborea’
A2. ‘Wild Horses’
A3. ‘Olympus Panspermia’
B1. ‘Temple Of Persuvius’
B2. ‘De Astra Planeti’
B3. ‘Gladio Is Free’
B4. ‘First Of Gladio’

