Joy Orbison chops up his favorite vocal samples for Poly Kicks EP

The latest instalment of the label’s 50 Locked Grooves series.

Poly Kicks, the label headed up by Tessela and Truss (aka Overmono), has revealed that producer Joy Orbison is the next artist to contribute to its ongoing 50 Locked Grooves series.

The producer has supplied “50 total killer vocal loops” for the release, taken from some of his favorite records. Check out a video from the cutting session below.

Been trying not to blurt this one out for weeks. The next record on Poly Kicks is 50 Locked Grooves by Joy O !(@HingeFinger) Shipping today from the Poly Kicks bandcamp and in all other shops next week. Here’s a vid from the cutting session pic.twitter.com/cTC36eJiMh — tessela_from_overmono_o (@TesselaMusic) April 25, 2019

Previous entries in the series have included contributions from Haroon Mirza and label-head Truss.

Joy O – 50 Locked Grooves is available now on 12″ vinyl via the Poly Kicks Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and re-visit Overmono’s killer FACT mix, below.

Read next: Deep Inside – April 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist