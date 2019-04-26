Joy Orbison chops up his favorite vocal samples for Poly Kicks EP

By , Apr 26 2019
Joy

Photograph by: Press

The latest instalment of the label’s 50 Locked Grooves series.

Poly Kicks, the label headed up by Tessela and Truss (aka Overmono), has revealed that producer Joy Orbison is the next artist to contribute to its ongoing 50 Locked Grooves series.

The producer has supplied “50 total killer vocal loops” for the release, taken from some of his favorite records. Check out a video from the cutting session below.

Previous entries in the series have included contributions from Haroon Mirza and label-head Truss.

Joy O – 50 Locked Grooves is available now on 12″ vinyl via the Poly Kicks Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and re-visit Overmono’s killer FACT mix, below.

Poly Kicks

Read next: Deep Inside – April 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Poly Kicks to release debut record from newcomer Glyn Hendry

Jan 24 2019

Poly Kicks to release debut record from newcomer Glyn Hendry
Overmono round off 2018 with a new 12″ on Whities

Nov 28 2018

Overmono round off 2018 with a new 12" on Whities

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+