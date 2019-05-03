SOPHIE announced as secret guest for Nature Loves Courage

The intimate Cretan festival curated by Abyss X will welcome the PC Music associate next month.

Nature Loves Courage, a 350-capacity, two-day festival that will take place in the small village of Sougia, Crete next month, has announced SOPHIE as the festival’s secret guest.

The PC Music associate will perform alongside FACT favorites including Juliana Huxtable, Nkisi, Rabit and Ziúr during the two-day event curated by Cretan producer Abyss X.

Additionally, Abyss X has collaborated with with avant-garde designer Julius on their Spring/Summer 2019 collection, Beelzebub, contributing two original tracks with a Rabit remix and a photo zine which will be released in May 17. Earlier this year Julius collaborated with Shapednoise on their Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

The last remaining tickets for Nature Loves Courage, which takes place in Sougia, Crete on June 7 and 8, are available now. Check out the complete festival timetable, and re-visit a recent FACT mix from Abyss X, below.

Nature Loves Courage running order:

Friday:

Aquarian – 21:00-23:00

Rabit – 23:00-01:00

Aurora Halal – 01:00-03:00

Gabber Eleganza – 03:00-05:00

Ziúr – 05:00-07:00

DJ Paypal – 07:00-09:00

Saturday:

Abyss X – 21:00-23:00

DEBONAIR – 23:00-00:30

Nkisi – 00:30-02:30

SOPHIE – 02:30-03:30

Juliana Huxtable – 03:30-05:30

DJ Rosa Pistola – 05:30-07:00

KILBOURNE – 07:00-09:00

Read next: CTM Festival 2019 – Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever