Amnesia Scanner share chaotic new track, ‘AS LOSE’

By , May 23 2019
Amnesia Scanner

Photograph by: Kaleidoscope Magazine

An exclusive release in collaboration with KALEIDOSCOPE Magazine.

Amnesia Scanner, aka avant-club provocateurs Martti Kalliala and Ville Haimala, have shared their first new track since their excellent debut album, Another Life.

‘AS LOSE’ was released to accompany their recent interview with KALEIDOSCOPE Magazine, for which the produced a limited edition cover and flexi-disc. The duo recently performed at Kaleidoscope Manifesto, a three-day art and music event that took place at Lafayette Anticipations gallery.

Earlier this year Amnesia Scanner and PAN boss Bill Kouligas released an expanded recording of their 2015 multimedia projects Lexachast.

