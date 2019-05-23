Coucou Chloe shares ‘SILVER B’ from new EP, NAUGHTY DOG

By , May 23 2019

Photograph by: Samuel Ibram

Her first EP since 2017’s ERIKA JANE.

Coucou Chloe has shared a new track from her forthcoming EP, NAUGHTY DOG.

‘SILVER B’ features the same modulated vocals and icy, trap-referencing production that Chloe showcased last month with ‘GECKO’. Listen to the track now.

South London vocalist Shygirl features on the track ‘JUICY’, while Lil Peep producer Lederrick contributes production to the track ‘WAITING’.

NAUGHTY DOG drops on May 31 via NUXXE and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘LAID-BACK’
02. ‘GECKO’
03. ‘SILVER B’
04. ‘JUICY’ (feat. Shygirl)
05. ‘WAITING’ (feat. Lederrick)

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in May 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Synth technician gets contact high from LSD left inside vintage Buchla

May 23 2019

Synth technician gets contact high from LSD left inside vintage...
Berlin Atonal announces first names for 2019

May 23 2019

Berlin Atonal announces first names for 2019

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+