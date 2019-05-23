Coucou Chloe shares ‘SILVER B’ from new EP, NAUGHTY DOG

Her first EP since 2017’s ERIKA JANE.

Coucou Chloe has shared a new track from her forthcoming EP, NAUGHTY DOG.

‘SILVER B’ features the same modulated vocals and icy, trap-referencing production that Chloe showcased last month with ‘GECKO’. Listen to the track now.

South London vocalist Shygirl features on the track ‘JUICY’, while Lil Peep producer Lederrick contributes production to the track ‘WAITING’.

NAUGHTY DOG drops on May 31 via NUXXE and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘LAID-BACK’

02. ‘GECKO’

03. ‘SILVER B’

04. ‘JUICY’ (feat. Shygirl)

05. ‘WAITING’ (feat. Lederrick)

