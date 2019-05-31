Listen to ‘(Vi-Vi) Vicious Games’, a steamy house number featuring Josh Caffe, now.

Paranoid London are back with their second album.

PL sees the production duo of Gerardo Delgado and Quinn Whalley showcasing the corrosive approach to house and techno that featured on their 2015 self-titled debut. Listen to ‘(Vi-Vi) Vicious Games’, a steamy house number featuring Josh Caffe, now.

The album features a host of guest vocalists, including the late Alan Vega, A Certain Ratio’s Simon Topping, Arthur Baker, Mutado Pintado, Josh Caffe and Bubbles Bubblesynski, the trans activist and DJ who was murdered in 2017 and was the subject of last year’s ‘The Boombox Affair’.

PL arrives on August 30 via Paranoid London Records. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Starting Fights’ [Feat. Josh Caffe]

02. The Boombox Affair’ [Feat. Bubbles Bubblesynski]

03. ‘Nobody Watching’ [Feat. Mutado Pintado]

04. ‘The Music’

05. ‘Angel Of Hell’ [Feat. Arthur Baker & Alan Vega]

06. ‘Drum Machine’

07. ‘Blue-Ish’

08. ‘Cult Hero (Do You Wanna Touch Me)’ [Feat. Simon Topping]

09. ‘Sly Is Watching’

10. ‘(Vi-Vi) Vicious Games’ [Feat. Josh Caffe]

11. ‘Just My Size’ [Feat. Mutado Pintado]

