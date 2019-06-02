Jai Paul drops two new tracks, ‘Do You Love Her Now’ and ‘He’

The UK producer has also shared the official release of his 2013 album.

Jai Paul has resurfaced after seven years with two surprise new singles, ‘Do You Love Her Now’ and ‘He’. Both tracks were written, recorded, produced and mixed by Paul.

The UK producer has also launched a new website, which features his previously-leaked 2013 studio album, Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones). The album is available to download for a pay-what-you-want price. The new double B-side single is also available on limited edition 12” vinyl. Listen to the two new tracks and stream the album below.

These two new singles mark Paul’s first official release since 2012’s ‘jasmine (demo)’. Last year, Jai and his brother A.K Paul’s musical project, Paul Institute, dropped two singles – ‘Shimmer’ by Fabiana Palladino and ‘Hypothalamus’ by Ruthven.

Read next: How Jai Paul and AK Paul enlisted Fabiana Palladino and Ruthven for their new label