Isabella is back with more pummelling high speed techno on Rodeo Sound

By , Jun 5 2019
Rodeo Sound

Photograph by: Ella Rinaldo

Four tracks of frazzled Boston techno.

Boston-based techno producer Isabella returns to Börft with Rodeo Sound, her first release of 2019.

The four-track EP showcases the same frantic energy encapsulated on last year’s exceptional Whistle and that saw the producer featured on Mumdance’s Shared Meanings compilation with the pummeling techno track ‘Rattle’.

Rodeo Sound arrives in late August via Börft Records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Friendcess’
02. ‘Toot Toot’
03. ‘Threaded Flip’
04. ‘Syntaxing’

