Cera Khin, Perko, Sissel Wincent and more remix Peder Mannerfelt’s ‘Sissel & Bass’

Five banging reinterpretations of the Daily Routine highlight.

Peder Mannerfelt has assembled a diverse selection of producers to rework ‘Sissel & Bass’, one of the highlights from last year’s excellent Daily Routine.

Cera Khin, Perc, OnScreenActor, Perko and, naturally, Sissel Wincent have all contributed reinterpretations of the rave-ready track. In the words of Peder himself: “It bangs pretty hard…happy summer motherfuckers!”

Sissel & Bass 4 Ever drops on June 14 via Boomkat. A t-shirt will also be available for pre-order, bundled with the digital download of the EP. Check out the cover art, t-shirt and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sissel & Bass (Sissel Wincent Remix)’
02. ‘Sissel & Bass (OnScreenActor Remix)’
03. ‘Sissel & Bass (Cera Khin Mind Destruction Remix)’
04. ‘Sissel & Bass (Perc Remix)’
05. ‘Sissel & Bass (Perko Dub)’

