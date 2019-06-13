De Grandi balances euphoria and precision on Paris Nord-Est EP

Listen to the anthemic title track now.
Paradoxe Club co-founder De Grandi returns to the Parisian club imprint with a new EP, Paris Nord-Est. On the anthemic title track he underpins euphoric, trance-esque melodies with propulsive and intricate drum programming.
Paradoxe Club is headed up by producers Birol, Sunareht, De Grandi and Le Dom, who earlier this year released the excellent Schism EP.
Paris Nord-Est is out on June 21 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Cable’
02. ‘R7’
03. ‘Steve 3’
04. ‘Paris Nord-Est’
05. ‘Ah Ouais Hein’
Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear from May 2019