De Grandi balances euphoria and precision on Paris Nord-Est EP

Paradoxe Club co-founder De Grandi returns to the Parisian club imprint with a new EP, Paris Nord-Est. On the anthemic title track he underpins euphoric, trance-esque melodies with propulsive and intricate drum programming.

<a href="http://degrandi.bandcamp.com/album/paris-nord-est-ep">Paris Nord-Est EP by De Grandi</a>

Paradoxe Club is headed up by producers Birol, Sunareht, De Grandi and Le Dom, who earlier this year released the excellent Schism EP.

Paris Nord-Est is out on June 21 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cable’

02. ‘R7’

03. ‘Steve 3’

04. ‘Paris Nord-Est’

05. ‘Ah Ouais Hein’

