Burial shares new track, ‘State Forest’

By , Jun 14 2019
State Forest'

An ethereal ambient counterpart to the recently released ‘Claustro’.

Burial’s latest EP for Hyperdub, Claustro / State Forest, is out today. Following the premiere of gloomy garage belter ‘Claustro’ on Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 music show last month, you can now listen to the B side, ‘State Forest’.

This is Burial’s first solo release since 2017’s Pre Dawn / Indoors 12″. Earlier this year he remixed Luke Slater’s 1997 classic ‘Love’.

Claustro / State Forest is out now.

Read next: Burial turns 10 – The roots of a dubstep masterpiece

