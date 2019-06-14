Burial shares new track, ‘State Forest’

An ethereal ambient counterpart to the recently released ‘Claustro’.

Burial’s latest EP for Hyperdub, Claustro / State Forest, is out today. Following the premiere of gloomy garage belter ‘Claustro’ on Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 music show last month, you can now listen to the B side, ‘State Forest’.

<a href="http://burial.bandcamp.com/album/claustro-state-forest">Claustro / State Forest by Burial</a>

This is Burial’s first solo release since 2017’s Pre Dawn / Indoors 12″. Earlier this year he remixed Luke Slater’s 1997 classic ‘Love’.

Claustro / State Forest is out now.

