Karen Gwyer returns to Don’t Be Afraid for Man On Mountain EP

By , Jun 14 2019
Man On Mountain

Photograph by: Marie Staggat

Listen to a new track, ‘Faces On Ankles’, now.

Karen Gwyer is back on Don’t Be Afraid with her first release of 2019. Man On Mountain sees the Berlin-based producer flitting between rich, effervescent techno and deep, atmospheric drone across four tracks.

This is her first solo release since 2017’s excellent Rembo. Last year Don’t Be Afraid released the Rembo Remixes EP, featuring contributions from Via App, Ron Morelli, E. Myers and M//R.

Man On Mountain is out on July 12 via Don’t Be Afraid. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

A1. ‘Face On Ankles’
A2. ‘Ian On Fire’
B1. ‘Cherries On Shoulders’
B2. ‘Ribbon On Neck’

