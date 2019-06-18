Floating Points shares new track, ‘LesAlpx’

By , Jun 18 2019
Floating Points

Photograph by: Press

Taken from a new 12″ set for release next month.

Floating Points is back with ‘Les Alpx’, his first new track in two years. The track sees producer Sam Shepherd returning to a more dancefloor-focused sound after recent excursions into post-rock, ambient and jazz.

“I started going back to my early records and all the sounds I loved playing at clubs like Fabric and Plastic People”, says Shepherd of the new track. “I wanted to capture the immediacy of that music and the feeling that I got when I was on the dancefloor, of being immersed in a track that pulls you along instantly.”

‘LesAlpx’ will be accompanied with another new track, ‘Coorabell’, on a 12″ set for release via Ninja Tune on July 12. Shepherd will also tour Europe this summer, see below for a full list of dates.

Floating Points tour dates: 

DJ:
Jul 05 – Brussels, BE @ C12 (all night)
Jul 06 – Glasgow @ Melting Pot
Jul 07 – London @ Fabric (all day)
Jul 19 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar (6-hour set)
Jul 21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Festimi Woodstock (all day) SOLD OUT
Jul 26 – Apulia, IT @ Polifonic
Aug 08 – Norfolk @ Houghton Festival

LIVE:
Sep 13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nova Batida
Sep 27 – Milan, ES @ I WANT TO LIKE YOU BUT I FIND IT DIFFICULT
Oct 18 – Amsterdam, NL @ ADE

