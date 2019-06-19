M. James announces electro-acoustic EP, Lust As A Form Of Crisis

Listen to a new track, ‘Gloss’, featuring bod [包家巷]  and Chris McKelway, now.

Los Angeles-based experimental artist M. James (fka M.D. James), who debuted on The Astral Plane last year with 5 Year Lapse, will release a new EP later this month.

Lust As A Form Of Crisis includes contributions from Danse Noire affiliate bod [包家巷], pianist Chris McKelway and vocalist Sasha Myshalov. Listen to a new track, ‘Gloss’, now.

Lust As A Form Of Crisis is out on June 28 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sidewinder’
02. ‘Gloss’ [Feat. Chris McKelway & bod [包家巷]]

