Tasho Ishi weaves field recordings into vaporwave on Dentsu2060

A unique response to the city of Tokyo.
Next up on Presto!? is the debut album from Tasho Ishi, a sound designer, image consultant and advertisement critic based in Tokyo. Dentsu2060 blends field recordings with choppy vaporwave production to create a strange and synthetic soundtrack for the city of Tokyo.
The album is the fifth project released as part of Presto!?’s ‘Ten Years Of Tomorrow’ series, celebrating a decade of the experimental imprint. Earlier this year the label released Triad God’s Triad 黑 社 會 and Regular Citizen’s Sleeping Unique, two of our favorite albums of the year so far.
Dentsu2060 is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Dentsu2060’
02. ‘Birdland’
03. ‘w i n d c o a t’
04. ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’
05. ‘I Always Still Yakuza’
06. ‘Children of Bodom’
07. ‘Window of Honey Trap’
08. ‘Chase the Rainbowbridge’
09. ‘Toshi’
Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: January to March 2019