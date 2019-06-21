Tasho Ishi weaves field recordings into vaporwave on Dentsu2060

A unique response to the city of Tokyo.

Next up on Presto!? is the debut album from Tasho Ishi, a sound designer, image consultant and advertisement critic based in Tokyo. Dentsu2060 blends field recordings with choppy vaporwave production to create a strange and synthetic soundtrack for the city of Tokyo.

The album is the fifth project released as part of Presto!?’s ‘Ten Years Of Tomorrow’ series, celebrating a decade of the experimental imprint. Earlier this year the label released Triad God’s Triad 黑 社 會 and Regular Citizen’s Sleeping Unique, two of our favorite albums of the year so far.

Dentsu2060 is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dentsu2060’

02. ‘Birdland’

03. ‘w i n d c o a t’

04. ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’

05. ‘I Always Still Yakuza’

06. ‘Children of Bodom’

07. ‘Window of Honey Trap’

08. ‘Chase the Rainbowbridge’

09. ‘Toshi’

