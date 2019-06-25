Aphex Twin, Skepta and Nina Kraviz confirmed for The Warehouse Project 2019

Manchester’s beloved party series will debut at new venue Depot this September.

Aphex Twin, Skepta and Nina Kraviz are just some of the acts confirmed for the 2019 edition of The Warehouse Project.

The beloved Manchester-based party series will move from Store Street this year, debuting at Depot, the newly-launched 10,000 capacity venue that opens at the former train station of Mayfield next month.

WHP’s 2019 season opens on September 20 with a night curated by Aphex Twin featuring artists including Nina Kraviz, Lee Gamble, Rian Treanor, Zuli, Aleksi Perala and Renick Bell, as well as a smattering of local talent, including Acre, Szare and Croww.

On September 21, an opening party called “Welcome to Mayfield” takes place, featuring an all-star lineup including Disclosure, Maribou State, Mella Dee, Jayda G, Krystal Klear, Leon Vynehall and Moxie.

Additional highlights from the initial lineup include the appearance of Joy Orbison, Special Request, Vegyn and Space Afrika on October 18 and a lineup curated by Skepta on November 23, which features Octavian, Flohio and Sherelle.

See below for a complete run down of the initial program. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (June 27) at 9am – for more details, head over to The Warehouse Project website.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20: APHEX TWIN CURATES

Aphex Twin

Nina Kraviz

Lee Gamble

33EMYBW (European debut)

Rian Treanor

Zuli

Aleksi Perala

Kyoka

SOS Gunver Ryberg

Renick Bell

Acre

Szare

Croww

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21: WELCOME TO

MAYFIELD

Disclosure

Maribou State (live)

Annie Mac

Dennis Sulta

Mall Grab

Skream

Mella Dee

Jayda G

Krystal Klear

DJ Seinfeld

Paul Woolford

Baba Stiltz

Leon Vynehall

Moxie

Kettama

Prospa

Dan Shake

Sherelle

Jaguar

Tsha

Krykso

Greg Lord

Zutekh DJs

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Warehouse Project & Kaluki Present:

Marco Carola

Loco Dice

Apollonia

Pirate Copy & De La Swing

Pete Zorba & Calvin Clarke

Archive:

Maceo Plex

Anna

Joy Orbison

ItaloJohnson

Olli Ryder & Luke Welsh

Concourse:

Richy Ahmed

Skream

Waff

Joey Daniels

Ben Sterling

Alisha

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Metropolis & Wah

Chase & Status DJ

(A-Z)

Barely Legal

Bassboy

Chimpo

Danny Bird

Darkzy

David Rodigan

DJ Zinc

Dub Phizix & Strategy

Emerald

Friction

Holy Goof

Hybrid Minds

Indika

K Motionz

Laz Cru

Levelz

Mark XTC B2B Exile

Mollie Collins B2B North Base

My Nu Leng

Notion

Rich Reason?

Sasasas

TS7

Voltage B2b Bou

MCs in all rooms

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage

Nao

Black Midi

Flohio

Joy Orbison

Special Request

Mount Kimbie (DJ set)

Jacques Greene

Vegyn

Tsha

Jadu Heart

Space Afrika

Blehrin

Now Wave DJs

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Flume

plus special guests

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Skepta

Octavian

Flohio

Miraa May

Tiffany Calver

Sherelle

Maximum

Places + Faces

Rich Reason

Black Josh

