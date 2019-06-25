Aphex Twin, Skepta and Nina Kraviz confirmed for The Warehouse Project 2019

Manchester’s beloved party series will debut at new venue Depot this September.
Aphex Twin, Skepta and Nina Kraviz are just some of the acts confirmed for the 2019 edition of The Warehouse Project.
The beloved Manchester-based party series will move from Store Street this year, debuting at Depot, the newly-launched 10,000 capacity venue that opens at the former train station of Mayfield next month.
WHP’s 2019 season opens on September 20 with a night curated by Aphex Twin featuring artists including Nina Kraviz, Lee Gamble, Rian Treanor, Zuli, Aleksi Perala and Renick Bell, as well as a smattering of local talent, including Acre, Szare and Croww.
On September 21, an opening party called “Welcome to Mayfield” takes place, featuring an all-star lineup including Disclosure, Maribou State, Mella Dee, Jayda G, Krystal Klear, Leon Vynehall and Moxie.
Additional highlights from the initial lineup include the appearance of Joy Orbison, Special Request, Vegyn and Space Afrika on October 18 and a lineup curated by Skepta on November 23, which features Octavian, Flohio and Sherelle.
See below for a complete run down of the initial program. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (June 27) at 9am – for more details, head over to The Warehouse Project website.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20: APHEX TWIN CURATES
Aphex Twin
Nina Kraviz
Lee Gamble
33EMYBW (European debut)
Rian Treanor
Zuli
Aleksi Perala
Kyoka
SOS Gunver Ryberg
Renick Bell
Acre
Szare
Croww
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21: WELCOME TO
MAYFIELD
Disclosure
Maribou State (live)
Annie Mac
Dennis Sulta
Mall Grab
Skream
Mella Dee
Jayda G
Krystal Klear
DJ Seinfeld
Paul Woolford
Baba Stiltz
Leon Vynehall
Moxie
Kettama
Prospa
Dan Shake
Sherelle
Jaguar
Tsha
Krykso
Greg Lord
Zutekh DJs
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Warehouse Project & Kaluki Present:
Marco Carola
Loco Dice
Apollonia
Pirate Copy & De La Swing
Pete Zorba & Calvin Clarke
Archive:
Maceo Plex
Anna
Joy Orbison
ItaloJohnson
Olli Ryder & Luke Welsh
Concourse:
Richy Ahmed
Skream
Waff
Joey Daniels
Ben Sterling
Alisha
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
Metropolis & Wah
Chase & Status DJ
(A-Z)
Barely Legal
Bassboy
Chimpo
Danny Bird
Darkzy
David Rodigan
DJ Zinc
Dub Phizix & Strategy
Emerald
Friction
Holy Goof
Hybrid Minds
Indika
K Motionz
Laz Cru
Levelz
Mark XTC B2B Exile
Mollie Collins B2B North Base
My Nu Leng
Notion
Rich Reason?
Sasasas
TS7
Voltage B2b Bou
MCs in all rooms
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage
Nao
Black Midi
Flohio
Joy Orbison
Special Request
Mount Kimbie (DJ set)
Jacques Greene
Vegyn
Tsha
Jadu Heart
Space Afrika
Blehrin
Now Wave DJs
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Flume
plus special guests
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Skepta
Octavian
Flohio
Miraa May
Tiffany Calver
Sherelle
Maximum
Places + Faces
Rich Reason
Black Josh
