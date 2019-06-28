Taken from Warp Records’ 30th anniversary broadcast on NTS.

Kelela’s contribution to WXAXRXP, a three-day broadcast on NTS Radio in celebration of Warp Records’ 30th anniversary, is now available to stream.

Alongside Asma Maroof, aka Asmara, the singer has lent her voice to a variety of Warp productions old and new, including tracks from Autechre, Aphex Twin and Oneohtrix Point Never.

To mark the occasion, Kelela has released some new merchandise – head over to her website to check out the collection.

This is the first we’ve heard of Kelela in 2019, following the Take Me Apart remix collection she released last year on the anniversary of the album.

Listen to the ‘Aquaphoria’ mix above and check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. 小久保隆 – ’01’

02. Susumu Yokota – ‘Hagoromo’

03. Marc Cary – ‘Rhodes Ahead Intro’

04. Autechre – ‘Altibzz’

05. Jonny Nash & Suzanne Kraft – ‘Beluga’s Song’

06. Aphex Twin – ‘Untitled’

07. Oneohtrix Point Never – ‘Physical Memory’

08. Kareem Lotfy – ‘FR3SH’

09. Biosphere – ‘Chukhung’

10. Leila – ‘Underwaters’

11. OCA – ‘Heaven Cent’

12. Visible Cloaks – ‘Screen’

13. Jaco Pastorius solo (live w/ Joni Mitchell, 1977)

14. Iury Lech – ‘Barreras’

15. Cliffdiver – ‘Digital Dreams’

