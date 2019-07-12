Rhyw debuts on Seilscheibenpfeiler with new EP, Lurk Late

Listen to the seething techno creeper of a title track now.

Cassegrain’s Alex Tsiridis will debut on Modeselektor’s Seilscheibenpfeiler imprint under his Rhyw moniker with a new EP, Lurk Late.

The label has shared the seething title track, which is described as “a sinister half time excursion into creepy industrial aesthetics” – listen now.

<a href="http://rhyw.bandcamp.com/album/lurk-late">Lurk Late by Rhyw</a>

The EP follows the Biggest Bully / Felt EP that the producer released under the same moniker on Fever AM, his label with Mor Elian, earlier this year.

Lurk Late arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘IRL’

02. ‘Tap To Resume’

03. ‘Lurk Late’

04. ‘Triangle Escape’

Read next: Deep Inside – July 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist