Basic Rhythm will return to Planet Mu for the second time this year with a new EP. 2 Da Core sees the producer joining the dots between UK bass, hardcore and footwork over three new tracks and a rare RP Boo remix.

The release follows On The Threshold, the third Basic Rhythm album and the first for Planet Mu. Earlier this year the producer released the Dough Boy / Can’t You See 12″ on Arcola.

2 Da Core arrives on September 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘2 Da Core’

02. ‘Get Up’

03. ‘2 Da Core (RP Boo Remix)’

04. ‘Nuh Ramp’

