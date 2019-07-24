Listen to the first single, ‘Took A Long Time’, now.

Carla Dal Forno will release her second album, Look Up Sharp, on her recently launched label Kallista Records later this year.

Today (July 24) she has shared the record’s first single, which she explains “is about meeting someone you like and not being able to tell yet if they like you too”.

The album follows the So Much Better EP, which came out last April as the inaugural release on Kallista Records.

Look Up Sharp arrives on October 4 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘No Trace’

02. ‘Hype Sleep’

03. ‘So Much Better’

04. ‘Leaving For Japan’

05. ‘I’m Conscious’

06. ‘Don’t Follow Me’

07. ‘Heart of Hearts’

08. ‘Took A Long Time’

09. ‘Creep Out of Bed’

10. ‘Push On’

