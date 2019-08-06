Dance System releases Against The Clock track ‘Get It On’

Fresh from one of the best Against The Clock sessions of the year.

Dance System, the house-focused production alias of James Connolly (better known as L-Vis 1990), has released a track that was borne out of the producer’s recent Against The Clock session.

‘Get It On’ is an infectious house number that samples ‘You’re Never Too Young’ from South London soul outfit The Cool Notes – you can watch the track taking shape below.

‘Get It On’ is out now. Listen to the final track and check out the excellent cover art below.

<a href="http://dancesystem.bandcamp.com/track/get-it-on">Get It On by Dance System</a>

