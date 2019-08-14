Marcel Dettmann launches new label, Bad Manners

Dettmann follows up his MDR imprint with a fresh label.

Techno icon Marcel Dettmann is launching a new label called Bad Manners, which aims to provide “undefined space for expression while encouraging unpredictability in format and sound”.

The label’s first two releases include an EP from Berlin producer Exterminador and a remix 12″ that sees Rabih Beaini aka Morphosis and Detroit legend Anthony ‘Shake’ Shakir rework two classic Dettmann tracks. Exterminador’s Bad Manners 2 arrives on 12″ and digital formats in mid-September, with Dettmann’s Bad Manners 3 remix EP landing in early October.

Dettmann will celebrate the label’s launch with a 20-hour showcase during this year’s ADE at Amsterdam’s Shelter club, featuring DJ Stingray, Umfang, Miss Kittin, Planetary Assault Systems, Vril and Extermindor alongside Dettmann himself. Tickets can be purchased here.

