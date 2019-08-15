rRoxymore to release debut album, Face To Phase, on Don’t Be Afraid

Aug 15 2019
rRoxymore

Photograph by: Jackie Dewe Matthews

“Forged by the spirit of club music cultures”.

rRoxymore will release her debut album on Don’t Be Afraid next month.

Face To Phase follows a string of EPs for the label, and came out of her “annual creative hibernation practice”. According to Don’t Be Afraid, the result is a stripped-back eight tracks of “rumbling minimalist dub, sparse polymetric drums, boldy unpredictable melodic narratives and subtleties which hover out-of-reach or disappear into vapour”.

The album sees the Berlin DJ and producer using her own archive of field recordings as well as exploring beatless music on opener ‘Home Is Where The Music Is’ (inspired by Planningtorock) alongside clubbier tracks like ‘Passages’, inspired by UK breakbeat.

Face To Phase is released on September 27 on vinyl and digital formats – pre-order it at Bandcamp. rRoxymore will also make her live debut in collaboration with a percussionist at this year’s Berlin Atonal on September 1.

Revisit rRoxymore’s FACT mix here and watch her recent episode of Against The Clock below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Home Is Where The Music Is’
02. ‘Passages’
03. ‘Forward Flamingo’
04. ‘Energy Points’
05. ‘Someone Else’s Memory’
06. ‘Hectadrums’
07. ‘PPS21’
08. ‘What’s The Plan’

