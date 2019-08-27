Moor Mother preaches Afrofuturist techno-gospel on Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes

Listen to the blistering new track, ‘After Images’, now.

Philadelphia-based artist, poet, and musician Moor Mother, aka Camae Ayewa, returns with a new album, Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes.

Philadelphia rap icon Reef the Lost Cauze and musician and poet Saul Williams both appear on the record, in which, according to Don Giovanni Records, “haunting slave narratives are presented as dystopian allegory and negro spirituals are flipped, remixed, and recaptured, only to be digitized into a symbiotic bio-morph program for the post-thumb drive age”.

Production on the album was handled by Justin Broadrick, King Britt, Mental Jewelry, Giant Swan, JayVe Montgomery and Moor Mother herself.

Ayewa is the co-founder of Rockers! Philly, an event series focused on marginalized artists, and Black Quantum Futurism Collective, a literary and artistic collaboration with Rasheedah Phillips. She is also a vocalist and collaborator in Irreversible Entanglements, 700 Bliss (with DJ Haram) (whose track ‘Ring The Alarm’ was our favorite track of 2018), Art Ensemble of Chicago, and Moor/Jewelry (with Mental Jewelry).

Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Repeater’
02. ‘Don’t Die’
03. ‘After Images’
04. ‘Engineered Uncertainty’
05. ‘Master’s Clock’
06. ‘Black Flight’ (feat. Saul Williams)
07. ‘The Myth Hold Weight’
08. ‘Sonic Black Holes’
09. ‘LA92’
10. ‘Shadowgrams’
11. ‘Private Silence’ (feat. Reef The Lost Cause)
12. ‘Cold Case’
13. ‘Passing of Time’

