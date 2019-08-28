PAN offshoot Entopia to release soundtrack to Anne Imhof’s Faust

The German composer won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation for the opera at the 2017 Venice Biennale.

Entopia, the recently launched PAN offshoot seeking “to amplify and redefine our ideas of what a soundtrack can be”, will release Anne Imhof’s composition for her opera, Faust.

Imhof composed the music for the piece alongside collaborators Billy Bultheel, Eliza Douglas and Franziska Aigner during the months leading up to its premiere at the opening of the German Pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, at which she won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation.

<a href="http://anneimhof.bandcamp.com/album/faust">Faust by Anne Imhof</a>

Imhof composed the music for the piece alongside collaborators Billy Bultheel, Eliza Douglas and Franziska Aigner during the months leading up to its premiere at the opening of the German Pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, at which she won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation.

The soundtrack was mastered by Rashad Becker and mixed by Nanni Johansson and Amnesia Scanner’s Ville Haimala. It will be released alongside a booklet of photography by Nadine Fraczkowski.

Faust arrives on September 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Billy Bultheel – ‘Opening March’

02. Eliza Douglas, Anne Imhof – ‘Medusa’s Song’

03. Billy Bultheel – ‘Red Scape’

04. Cast of Faust – ‘Suicide Is Painless’

05. Billy Bultheel – ‘Interlude’

06. Eliza Douglas, Billy Bultheel – ‘Guitar Piece’

07. Franziska Aigner, Billy Bultheel – ‘O.W.E.N.’

08. Billy Bultheel – ‘Headbanger’

09. Cast of Faust – ‘Bella Ciao’

10. Billy Bultheel – ‘Of Love (Hraah)’

11. Eliza Douglas, Billy Bultheel, Anne Imhof – ‘Queen Song’

12. Cast of Faust – ‘Mars’

13. Billy Bultheel – ‘Postscriptum’

14. Billy Bultheel – ‘Trauermarschmusik’

15. Cast of Faust – ‘Bell’

16. Eliza Douglas – ‘Faust’s Last Song’

17. Billy Bultheel – ‘Blue Scape’

18. Eliza Douglas – ‘Faust’s Last Song II’

Read next: From Studio to Screen – Becoming a Composer