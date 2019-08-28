PAN offshoot Entopia to release soundtrack to Anne Imhof’s Faust

By , Aug 28 2019
Faust

Photograph by: Press

The German composer won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation for the opera at the 2017 Venice Biennale.

Entopia, the recently launched PAN offshoot seeking “to amplify and redefine our ideas of what a soundtrack can be”, will release Anne Imhof’s composition for her opera, Faust.

Imhof composed the music for the piece alongside collaborators Billy Bultheel, Eliza Douglas and Franziska Aigner during the months leading up to its premiere at the opening of the German Pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, at which she won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation.

Imhof composed the music for the piece alongside collaborators Billy Bultheel, Eliza Douglas and Franziska Aigner during the months leading up to its premiere at the opening of the German Pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, at which she won the Golden Lion for Best National Participation.

The soundtrack was mastered by Rashad Becker and mixed by Nanni Johansson and Amnesia Scanner’s Ville Haimala. It will be released alongside a booklet of photography by Nadine Fraczkowski.

Faust arrives on September 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Billy Bultheel – ‘Opening March’
02. Eliza Douglas, Anne Imhof – ‘Medusa’s Song’
03. Billy Bultheel – ‘Red Scape’
04. Cast of Faust – ‘Suicide Is Painless’
05. Billy Bultheel – ‘Interlude’
06. Eliza Douglas, Billy Bultheel – ‘Guitar Piece’
07. Franziska Aigner, Billy Bultheel – ‘O.W.E.N.’
08. Billy Bultheel – ‘Headbanger’
09. Cast of Faust – ‘Bella Ciao’
10. Billy Bultheel – ‘Of Love (Hraah)’
11. Eliza Douglas, Billy Bultheel, Anne Imhof – ‘Queen Song’
12. Cast of Faust – ‘Mars’
13. Billy Bultheel – ‘Postscriptum’
14. Billy Bultheel – ‘Trauermarschmusik’
15. Cast of Faust – ‘Bell’
16. Eliza Douglas – ‘Faust’s Last Song’
17. Billy Bultheel – ‘Blue Scape’
18. Eliza Douglas – ‘Faust’s Last Song II’

Read next: From Studio to Screen – Becoming a Composer

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

PAN announces debut album from Montreal’s Pelada

Aug 16 2019

PAN announces debut album from Montreal's Pelada
Jenna Sutela channels messages from space bacteria on nimiia vibié

Aug 9 2019

Jenna Sutela channels messages from space bacteria on nimiia...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp