Sunn O))) reunite with Steve Albini for new album Pyroclasts

By , Aug 28 2019
Pyroclasts

Photograph by: Ronald Dick

The ear-splitting follow-up to this year’s Life Metal.

Sunn O))) are back with producer Steve Albini for Pyroclasts, their second album of the year and the follow up to Life Metal, which was released back in April.

The new record was borne out of the same two-week session in which Life Metal was recorded, and features Stephen O’Malley, Greg Anderson, Tim Midyett, T.O.S., and Hildur Guðnadóttir. The album announcement arrives following the launch of a limited edition gold version of the group’s much-loved Life Pedal.

Pyroclasts arrives on October 25 via Southern Lord, check out the full tracklist below.

Sunn O))) is dedicating the album to the memories of Ron Guardipee, Kerstin Daley, and Scott Walker, with whom they collaborated on their 2014 album Soused.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Frost (C)’
02. ‘Kingdoms (G)’
03. ‘Ampliphædies (E)’
04. ‘Ascension (A)’

