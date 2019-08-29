Grouper’s A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer reissued on vinyl

By , Aug 29 2019
Dream Loss

Photograph by: Ricardo Pereira

Listen to a previously unreleased live version of ‘Alien Observer’ now.

A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer, the ethereal ambient masterworks from Grouper, are back on vinyl for the first time since 2012.

To accompany the announcement Kranky has released a previously unheard live version of ‘Alien Observer’, recorded at the Emanuel Vigeland Mausoleum in 2009 – listen below.

Vinyl versions of both A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer are available to pre-order now and will ship on or around October 25. Check out the album artwork and tracklists of both records below.

A I A: Dream Loss tracklist:

01. ‘Dragging the Streets’
02. ‘I Saw a Ray’
03. ‘Soul Eraser’
04. ‘Atone’
05. ‘No Other’
06. ‘Wind Return’
07. ‘A Lie’

A I A: Alien Observer tracklist:

01. ‘Moon is Sharp’
02. ‘Alien Observer’
03. ‘Vapor Trails’
04. ‘She Loves Me That Way’
05. ‘Mary on the Wall’
06. ‘Come Softly’
07. ‘Strangers’

Listen next: FACT mix 379 – Grouper

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Earthen Sea returns to Kranky with Grass And Trees

Apr 2 2019

Earthen Sea returns to Kranky with Grass And Trees
Tim Hecker to release Konoyo companion LP, Anoyo

Feb 12 2019

Tim Hecker to release Konoyo companion LP, Anoyo

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp