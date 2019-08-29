Grouper’s A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer reissued on vinyl

Listen to a previously unreleased live version of ‘Alien Observer’ now.
A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer, the ethereal ambient masterworks from Grouper, are back on vinyl for the first time since 2012.
To accompany the announcement Kranky has released a previously unheard live version of ‘Alien Observer’, recorded at the Emanuel Vigeland Mausoleum in 2009 – listen below.
Vinyl versions of both A I A: Dream Loss and A I A: Alien Observer are available to pre-order now and will ship on or around October 25. Check out the album artwork and tracklists of both records below.
A I A: Dream Loss tracklist:
01. ‘Dragging the Streets’
02. ‘I Saw a Ray’
03. ‘Soul Eraser’
04. ‘Atone’
05. ‘No Other’
06. ‘Wind Return’
07. ‘A Lie’
A I A: Alien Observer tracklist:
01. ‘Moon is Sharp’
02. ‘Alien Observer’
03. ‘Vapor Trails’
04. ‘She Loves Me That Way’
05. ‘Mary on the Wall’
06. ‘Come Softly’
07. ‘Strangers’
